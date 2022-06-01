HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Needham Jones Bootcamp announced they’re taking registrations for the 8th annual program for young men ages 12 to 15.

The camp includes lectures, interactive discussions and participatory activities in the areas of communication, self-confidence building, citizenship, team building, career exploration and health and wellness. Master Sergeant (MSG) David A. Brooks will once again facilitate the Boot Camp.

The camp is free for participants. School supplies will be given to each participant, and lunch and snacks will be provided each day. The Boot Camp is limited to 15 individuals, and the registration deadline is July 1, 2022.

“The Needham Jones Bootcamp is very special to us because its mission is to equip young men with some necessary skills for the upcoming school year. The camp is named after one of our beloved WWII veterans who used to frequent the museum, and he was a man who saw significant value in higher education,” said Latoya Norman, Director of Museums.

To register, contact the African American Military History Museum at 601-450-1942, visit www.hattiesburguso.com or email vmolden@hattiesburg.org.