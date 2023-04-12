MAXIE, Miss. (WHLT) – The remains of a soldier killed during World War II will be interred April 22 at Maxie Methodist Church Cemetery in Maxie, Mississippi.

Graveside services for U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Theodore F. Scarborough will be performed by Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg preceding the interment.

Scarborough was assigned to the 345th Bombardment Squadron (Heavy), 98th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 9th Air Force. He was serving as the bombardier aboard a B-24 Liberator bomber when it crashed after being hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire August 1, 1943, during Operation TIDAL WAVE at Ploiesti, north of Bucharest, Romania. He was 21 years old.

Following the war, Scarborough’s remains could not identified. Remains that could not be identified were buried as Unknowns in the Hero Section of the Civilian and Military Cemetery of Bolovan, Ploiesti, Prahova, Romania.

Following the war, the American Graves Registration Command disinterred all American remains from the Bolovan Cemetery for identification. More than 80 unknowns could not be identified and were interred at Ardennes American Cemetery and Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, both in Belgium.

In 2017, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency began exhuming unknowns believed to be associated with unaccounted-for airmen from Operation TIDAL WAVE losses, sending the remains to the DPAA Laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for examination and identification.

Scarborough was accounted for by the DPAA September 7, 2022, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence as well as dental, anthropological, mitochondrial DNA and Y chromosome DNA analysis.