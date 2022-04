HATTISBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Repairs will continue for the next two months on a stretch of Old Highway 42 in Hattiesburg.

Pine Belt News reported crews are milling the current road from U.S. 49 to Bouie Street and putting down a new layer of asphalt. The work began on April 25, 2022.

The two-month timeline will be dependent on the weather. The project is being completed by Walters Construction Co., Inc.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.