Replacement bridge to be built in Petal River Park

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – A new bridge is set to be built to replace the 120-year-old railroad bridge in Petal River Park.

Pine Belt News reported the construction is estimated to be completed by July 2023 with work beginning this week. The bridge will be replaced along with bank stabilization on the Petal side. However, the bridge on ground level will not be replaced.

Mayor Tony Ducker said he expects the bridge to close for 16 hours when the new bridge is ready to be installed. He added that the old bridge will be demolished once the new one is ready.