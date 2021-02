WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A portion of Reservoir Road in Wayne County will be closed from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, due to a maintenance project for Dixie Electric Power Association.

The north end of Reservoir Road from John Perry McMichael Road to Highway 84 will be closed on Tuesday and possibly on Wednesday if the work is not completed.