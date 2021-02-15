Resort on Mississippi coast set to reopen months after Zeta

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Repairs are nearly complete at one of the resorts that was heavily damaged when Hurricane Zeta struck the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The Sun Herald reported that several businesses in Biloxi sustained millions of dollars in damage in the Oct. 28 storm, and homes and businesses across the coast still have blue tarps on their roofs.

At Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi, “We took on a lot of water on the ground floor,” along with exterior damage and leaks from the winds, said Tessy Lambert, spokeswoman for Lodging & Leisure Investments hotels, which includes Margaritaville.

Staff is being hired and crews are preparing for the March 10 reopening of the hotel, entertainment center, pool and waterslides.

She told the newspapers that the owners of Margaritaville invested in a complete redo of the property. A snack shack was added on the pool deck, along with more shade. Masks and social distancing will be required, as they were before the hurricane shutdown, Lambert said. But customers will be able to use an app at Escape Family Entertainment Center to avoid lines buying time on the games.