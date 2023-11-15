HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A judge signed a temporary restraining order against a Hattiesburg business on Monday, November 13.

Judge Rhea Sheldon signed the order during a hearing, closing the Mississippi Arts & Entertainment of Hattiesburg, LLC, on Timothy Lane.

Officials with the city said representatives of the business did not show up for Monday’s hearing. Another hearing has been scheduled for November 27, 2023, before Sheldon in Perry County.

The city attorney previously filed action in Chancery Court as an effort to prevent further acts of violence at the business. The resolution passed with a 5-0 vote from the Hattiesburg City Council on Tuesday, October 17.

This comes after Hattiesburg police responded to several calls involving fights, assaults, disorderly conduct, shootings, possession of drugs and weapons, burglaries and violations of city ordinances.