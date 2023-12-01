FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies said a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect.

Investigators said Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to apprehension of Cedric Wheeler.

Wheeler is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting in the early morning hours of October 29 at Club 195 on Old Highway 49 South near the Forrest-Stone County line.

Authorities said 21-year-old Jade Rhodes, of Hattiesburg, was killed in the shooting. At least three others were injured.

Anyone with information on Wheeler’s whereabouts can submit anonymous tips to www.P3tips.com or call 601-582-STOP.