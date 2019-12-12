Digital First: Ribbon Cutting held for $33 Million Emergency Department

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – After fourteen years, the new South Central Emergency Department is now complete. Hospital management held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday to officially declare the opening of the $33 million facility in Laurel.



“It’s just a beautiful facility here. We have done this to try and help our community and surrounding communities more. We hope the support is here because we have a nice facility, nice emergency room, office facilities. Great, great, great for today and the year,” said George Walters, Board Chairman of South Central Regional Medical Center.



This new building offers several new additions and upgrades to the hospital. The additions include a Wellness Center, Rehabilitation Center, and a new helicopter pad.



“It’s like a lot of things are. You grow or your dad and we saw the need in our community that we needed to grow. We had an emergency room that was small area in our hospital but now it’s a growing part of our hospital now,” said Sherry Brewer, Vice President of Clinical and ER Services.

This new ER was built to provide a standard of service and comfort to the community in need, and expand in the areas that required the space.



“So now our area now is large and open and his patient oriented,” explained Brewer.



Medical teams will begin moving in to the new building on Thursday.