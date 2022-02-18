LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Chamber of Commerce and members of the local community gathered at Pearl’s Diner in Laurel to celebrate the ribbon cutting for Pearl’s On Wheels on Friday, February 18.

The food truck will provide Pearl’s nationally recognized cuisine, to people all over.

“Somebody asked me what this means I told them it meant that a lot of people are going to be able to come get some good food,” said Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee.

“I have enjoyed giving back to my hometown,” said Pearl Campbell. “I want to thank all of you and ask all of you to continue to pray for us so we can continue to be great servants.”

Campbell said that since the diner appeared on HGTV’s “Home Town,” she has had visitors from all 50 states and seven different countries.