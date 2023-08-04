HATTIESBUG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Richton man pled guilty to the unlawful excavation of an archeological site in Mississippi.

According to court documents, Amos Justin Burnham, 42, used a tractor to illegally excavate an archeological site within the Desoto National Forest. Prosecutors said the archeological site had been designated as a protected site because it contained material remains of past human activities that are of archeological interest.

The Archaeological Resources Protection Act of 1979, is a federal law that governs the excavation of archaeological sites on federal and Indian lands in the United States, and the removal and disposition of archaeological collections from those sites.

Burnham pled guilty to one count of Unauthorize Excavation of Archeological Resources. He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 4, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison, a fine of not more than $20,000, and the potential cost associated with the restoration and repair of the archeological site as part of restitution.

The United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service investigated the case.