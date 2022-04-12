HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg and several community agencies will host the Right Way to Throw Away Day on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

The public will be able to properly dispose of household items like cleaners, transmission fluid, bleach and old electronic at the following two drop off locations, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:

Bobby L. Chain Municipal Airport located at Academy Drive, Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Lamar County Multi-Purpose Center located at 99 Central Industrial Row, Purvis, Mississippi

Additionally, at the Bobby L. Chain Airport location only, shredding services for sensitive documents and prescription waste disposal will be available.

The public can bring the following items to the drop off locations:

Aerosols

All-purpose cleaners

Ammonia

Anti-freeze

Appliances

Automobile Cleaner

Barbecue Lighter Fluid

Batteries

Brake fluid

Chlorine Bleach

Detergents

Disinfectants

Drain Opener

Furniture Polish

Herbicides

Insecticides

Mothballs

Motor Oils

Oil Filters

Oven Cleaners

Paint

Paint Thinner

Pesticides

Photographic Development Chemical

Pool Chemicals

Rodent Poison

Rubber Cement

Rug and Upholstery Cleaner

Silver Polish

Tires

Transmission Fluid

Turpentine

Varnish

Water Sealer

Wood Finish

Computers, Laptops, Keyboards and Monitors

Washers and Dryers

Fluorescent bulbs

TVs

refrigerators and freezers,

Ammunition, explosives, medical waste ,syringes, radioactive materials, and PCB’s will not be allowed for disposal.