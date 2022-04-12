HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg and several community agencies will host the Right Way to Throw Away Day on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
The public will be able to properly dispose of household items like cleaners, transmission fluid, bleach and old electronic at the following two drop off locations, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:
- Bobby L. Chain Municipal Airport located at Academy Drive, Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- Lamar County Multi-Purpose Center located at 99 Central Industrial Row, Purvis, Mississippi
Additionally, at the Bobby L. Chain Airport location only, shredding services for sensitive documents and prescription waste disposal will be available.
The public can bring the following items to the drop off locations:
- Aerosols
- All-purpose cleaners
- Ammonia
- Anti-freeze
- Appliances
- Automobile Cleaner
- Barbecue Lighter Fluid
- Batteries
- Brake fluid
- Chlorine Bleach
- Detergents
- Disinfectants
- Drain Opener
- Furniture Polish
- Herbicides
- Insecticides
- Mothballs
- Motor Oils
- Oil Filters
- Oven Cleaners
- Paint
- Paint Thinner
- Pesticides
- Photographic Development Chemical
- Pool Chemicals
- Rodent Poison
- Rubber Cement
- Rug and Upholstery Cleaner
- Silver Polish
- Tires
- Transmission Fluid
- Turpentine
- Varnish
- Water Sealer
- Wood Finish
- Computers, Laptops, Keyboards and Monitors
- Washers and Dryers
- Fluorescent bulbs
- TVs
- refrigerators and freezers,
Ammunition, explosives, medical waste ,syringes, radioactive materials, and PCB’s will not be allowed for disposal.