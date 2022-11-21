FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) are asking for the public’s help in identifying rings that were found near unidentified human remains.

The remains were found in a wooded area on government land near Camp Shelby on Thursday, October 20. The scene was investigated by the sheriff’s office and the anthropology department at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM)

It was determined that the remains had been there for three to five years. Two rings were found in close proximity to the bones. A jeweler verified that the diamonds are real and that the rings are likely vintage. The band is silver.

(Courtesy: Forrest County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information about who the rings belonged to can call the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-544-7800 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.