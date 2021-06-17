River Gospel & Blues Celebration in Hattiesburg to benefit local nonprofit

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Circuit Broadcasting Systems will be celebrating 52 years of broadcasting in the Pine Belt on Saturday, June 26.

The Gospel and Blues Celebration will be held at Chain Park in Hattiesburg to honor the legacy of the late Reverend Vernon C. Floyd while also helping to assist the Habitat for Humanity with proceeds from helping them with prices for lumber.

“We will have multiple pop-up vendors, pop-up shops, food vendors. We’ve partnered with Habitat for Humanity. The price of lumber has increased tremendously by a 30 to 40 percent markup that put a damper on what they do,” said one organizer.

The party on the River Gospel Blues Celebration will begin at 9:00 a.m.