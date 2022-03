HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews will close some roads in Hattiesburg for the Black History Parade on Saturday, March 5.

Beginning at 1:00 p.m., the following roads will close at the intersection of Martin Luther King Avenue:

Hall Avenue

Katie Avenue

Francis Street

Cypress Avenue

Tuscan Avenue

JC Killingsworth

Highland Avenue

Crews will reopen the intersections after the last float passes through each stop.