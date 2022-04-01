HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Half Marathon will be held on Saturday, April 2. Leaders with the City of Hattiesburg announced road closures that will be in effect from around 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The following streets will be closed during the event:

Hardy Street from McLeod Street to West Pine Street/West Front Street

from McLeod Street to West Pine Street/West Front Street West Pine Street from 6th Avenue to Hardy Street (will open at 10:00 a.m.)

from 6th Avenue to Hardy Street (will open at 10:00 a.m.) Front Street from Hardy Street to Mobile Street

from Hardy Street to Mobile Street Main Street from McLeod/Jackson Street to Buschman Street

from McLeod/Jackson Street to Buschman Street Jackson Street from Melrose Street to Main Street

from Melrose Street to Main Street Mobile Street from East 2nd Avenue to Buschman Street (will open at 8:00 a.m.)

from East 2nd Avenue to Buschman Street (will open at 8:00 a.m.) Ronie Street from East Laurel to Hardy Street

from East Laurel to Hardy Street South 17th Avenue access from Hardy Street

access from Hardy Street South 19th Avenue access from Hardy Street

Detours will be indicated by signage. Some of the roads will open once runners have passed through.

Long stretches of the race will be on:

Adeline Street

Mamie Street

Concart Street

Camp Street

21st Avenue

22nd Avenue

West 4th Street

Longleaf Trace

Drivers are asked to drive cautiously during the near the racecourse. Also, allow for extra travel time to take an alternate route if needed.