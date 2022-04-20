HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg leaders announced there will be street closures on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in order to stamp the crosswalks.

The closures are for the following side streets that intersect with Hardy Street, west of Highway 49:

North 34th Avenue at Hardy Street: 6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

South 34th Avenue at Hardy Street: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Once this work is complete, the contractor will move on to stamping the crosswalks on Hardy Street. Hardy Street will not be closed, but single lane closures will be necessary for the work to be complete.

Drivers are asked to be cautious in the work zone and obey any/all flaggers who are present/assisting with the flow of traffic.