HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg leaders announced there will be some road closures for the Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, February 18.

The Hattiesburg Caerus Mardi Gras Parade is scheduled to kickoff at 1:00 p.m. at the corner of Service Road and W. 4th Street.

Floats will begin staging at the corner of W. 7th Street and Frontage Road (Northwood Drive) at 8:30 a.m. Northwood Drive between Sims Road and West 7th Street will be closed to thru traffic for this.

The following streets will begin to close at 11:45 a.m. to prepare for the 1:00 p.m. start. The roads will be closed for approximately four hours:

West 4th and Service Drive

College Drive and Service Drive

Felder Place and Service Drive

Alumni Drive and Service Road

Southern Miss Drive and Service Road

Southern Miss Drive and Hardy Street

S 27th Avenue and Hardy Street

S 28th Avenue and Hardy Street

East Memorial Drive and Hardy Street

S 29th Avenue and Hardy Street

West Memorial Plaza and Hardy Street

N/S 31st Avenue and Hardy Street

N 32nd Avenue and Hardy Street

N 33rd Avenue and Hardy Street

Southampton Road and Hardy Street

Ross Boulevard and Hardy Street

N/S 34th Avenue and Hardy Street

N 35th Avenue and Hardy Street

N 36th Avenue and Hardy Street

S 37th Avenue and Hardy Street

N 38th Avenue and Hardy Street

Pearl Street and N 38th Avenue

Montague Boulevard and N 38th Avenue

Mable Street and N 38th Avenue

Morningside Drive and N 38th Avenue

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

Leaders said 40th Avenue will be open to north and southbound traffic to help with detour traffic. Officers will provide traffic support, with barricades, road closure and sanitation support.