Robbery suspect arrested for stealing car, wallet in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday, the Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man for a robbery that happened at the Luxury Inn on Highway 49.

Police said when officers arrived on the scene, they learned the victim was giving the suspect a ride to the motel. The suspect then stole his wallet and the vehicle.

The suspect was later identified as 40-year-old Nicholas Walker. He was arrested and charged with one count of grand larceny auto and one count of armed robbery.

Walker was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

