HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum unveiled a new rock art exhibit for May.

The new exhibit comes from Door County, Wisconsin. Artist Jill Wettstein created the “Kindness Rock Project” in order to “promote random acts of kindness by painting and sharing inspirational rocks in unexpected places.” Wettstein began painting rocks she found in her front yard and leaving them for others to find.

Museum staff said after the exhibit is closed, the rocks will be placed around Hattiesburg for others to find.