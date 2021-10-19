Rotary Club of Poplarville donates $700 to PRCC Market

Rotary Club of Poplarville members make presentation of $700 to The Market. (Left to Right: Steve Reid, Karla Lee, Carolyn Tedford, Jennifer Seal, Linda Hawkins, Carol Williams, Dalton Spiers, Lisa Mapp, Kathleen Martin)

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – The Rotary Club of Poplarville visited the Carol Williams Station to present a $700 donation to the Pearl River Community College (PRCC) Market.

The Market is a food pantry for students, faculty and staff experiencing food insecurity. The Wildcat Career Closet is a free student clothing closet with professional clothing they can use for interviews and presentations.

This is the second $700 donation made by The Rotary Club of Poplarville to support this outreach. The first donation was in October 2020.

Rotarian Carolyn Tedford said, “The PRCC Market exists to overcome food insecurities by serving both students and employees of Pearl River Community College. Rotary is honored to partner with this organization to improve our campus community.”

All donations, including non-perishable food items and clothing, are coordinated through Lisa Mapp at lmapp@prcc.edu or 601-403-1419.

“Food insecurity is a huge problem in today’s society,” said Mapp. “Students who are hungry find it very difficult to focus on coursework. Our goal is to make sure that no one at PRCC goes hungry, whether it be student, staff or faculty. The success of The Market relies solely on the generous donations that we receive from individuals and civic organizations.”

Current PRCC students, faculty and staff can complete the Market Request form (prcc.edu/river-life/market) for assistance. Everything is scheduled by appointment only.