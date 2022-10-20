LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A roundabout and two-way street will open in Laurel on Wednesday, October 26.

City officials said the roundabout will open at Leontyne Price Boulevard and Central Avenue. The 500 block of Central Avenue will also open as a two-way street.

Officials are reminding drivers of the following roundabout tips:

Never turn left in a roundabout

Slow down

Choose the lane you want to be in before entering the roundabout

Yield to vehicles already in the roundabout

Enter the roundabout with caution and watch for pedestrians