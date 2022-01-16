Runners wanted for Hattiesburg Half-Marathon

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Half-Marathon organizers are seeking runners to participate in the April 2 run.
Pine Belt News reported runners can join the half-marathon, 10K and 5K runs. Participants also choose a non-profit to support when they sign up.
According to the newspaper, the following organizations will participate:
- The Arc Southeast Mississippi
- The Children’s Center for Communication and Development
- Christian Services Inc.
- Domestic Abuse Family Shelter
- Dream of Hattiesburg
- DuBard School for Language Services
- The Family Y Hattiesburg
- Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt
- Kuntry Kids
- R3sm
- Sacred Heart Catholic School
- Southern Pines Animal Shelter
The event will be held in Downtown Hattiesburg. Runners can register here.