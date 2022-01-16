Runners wanted for Hattiesburg Half-Marathon

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Half-Marathon organizers are seeking runners to participate in the April 2 run.

Pine Belt News reported runners can join the half-marathon, 10K and 5K runs. Participants also choose a non-profit to support when they sign up.

According to the newspaper, the following organizations will participate:

  • The Arc Southeast Mississippi
  • The Children’s Center for Communication and Development
  • Christian Services Inc.
  • Domestic Abuse Family Shelter
  • Dream of Hattiesburg
  • DuBard School for Language Services
  • The Family Y Hattiesburg
  • Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt
  • Kuntry Kids
  • R3sm
  • Sacred Heart Catholic School
  • Southern Pines Animal Shelter

The event will be held in Downtown Hattiesburg. Runners can register here.

