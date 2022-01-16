Runners wanted for Hattiesburg Half-Marathon

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Half-Marathon organizers are seeking runners to participate in the April 2 run.

Pine Belt News reported runners can join the half-marathon, 10K and 5K runs. Participants also choose a non-profit to support when they sign up.

According to the newspaper, the following organizations will participate:

The Arc Southeast Mississippi

The Children’s Center for Communication and Development

Christian Services Inc.

Domestic Abuse Family Shelter

Dream of Hattiesburg

DuBard School for Language Services

The Family Y Hattiesburg

Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt

Kuntry Kids

R3sm

Sacred Heart Catholic School

Southern Pines Animal Shelter

The event will be held in Downtown Hattiesburg. Runners can register here.