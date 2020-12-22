Rural fire departments face pandemic challenges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Rural fire departments in Mississippi are facing challenges amid covid-19 pandemic.



12 News visited a pine belt fire department that’s trying to overcome.

Some issues fire departments face range from training virtually, to short staffing.

Before firefighters go out for a call they screen for covid-19 to ensure its safe.



Steve Albright with Sunrise Fire Department says he is looking forward to returning to normal in the near future.

“It makes it more challenging for us to sit in the station all day and wonder when the next call going to be, rather than being out their helping the people we are here to help, helping the people we are here to serve and wondering when is this all going to be over and go back to normal like everyone else wants to”, said Steve Albright

Albright says Sunrise says most of its revenue comes from Donations to operate and its been fortunate that more people and organizations are choosing to give.