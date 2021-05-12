S.D. company to provide inmate meals at Covington County jail

COLLINS, Miss. (AP) — A South Dakota-based company has been chosen to provide daily meals to inmates at a Mississippi jail.

Covington County supervisors voted this week to award a contract to Summit Jail Food Service of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to handle food service at the county jail.

Only two companies bid to provide meal service at the jail, and Sheriff Darrell Perkins said the offer from Summit Jail Food Service was the lowest of the two.

The company will prepare and serve three meals a day at the new kitchen facility at the Covington County Law Enforcement Complex. Construction of that kitchen started in 2019 and was completed in early 2020. The cost of the facility was nearly $500,000.

Perkins said the company is planning to start its meal service on June 1.

Currently, a local restaurant is providing meals for inmates. Perkins said, on average, it will cost about $2,000 more per month to feed inmates with the new company, but he says overall security will be improved because all meals will prepared and served on-site.

Perkins said the company is also providing meals for inmates at the Simpson and Forrest County jails.