Salvation Army and SCRMC serve lunch to front-line workers

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Salvation Army Laurel Corps and South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) provided and served lunch to front-line workers on Saturday, November 13.

Meals were prepared for easy pick-up at the medical center for police officers, firefighters, medical workers and other front-line employees.

Leaders with the Salvation Army said they also provided emotional support to front-line workers who stopped by.

“We know this has been a very difficult year for everyone involved and we are happy to be able to serve those who are serving others,” said William Trueblood, Director of Disaster Services for The Salvation Army Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi Division.