Sanderson Farms increases pay rates for hourly employees

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday, leaders with Sanderson Farms, Inc. announced the company has increased pay rates for hourly employees.
According to officials, hourly line operators at Sanderson Farms will earn at least $16.70 an hour. The new pay scale also provides an increase for truck drivers with updated pay spanning from $21.25 to $24.99 an hour. Hourly maintenance employees also received an increase with pay ranging from $20.85 to $29.77 an hour.
“Sanderson Farms has always taken pride in employing the best people the workforce has to offer,” said Lampkin Butts, president and chief operating officer of Sanderson Farms. “This is something that has never changed, and never will.”