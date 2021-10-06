Sanderson Farms increases pay rates for hourly employees

FILE – In this Nov. 16, 2009, file photo, chickens stand in their cages at a farm near Stuart, Iowa. Cargill and Continental Grain are teaming up in a joint venture to buy Sanderson Farms in a deal worth $4.53 billion as demand for chicken continues to rise.The companies will pay $203 per share in cash. Cargill and Continental Grain plan to combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a Continental Grain subsidiary, to form a new, privately held poultry business.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday, leaders with Sanderson Farms, Inc. announced the company has increased pay rates for hourly employees.

According to officials, hourly line operators at Sanderson Farms will earn at least $16.70 an hour. The new pay scale also provides an increase for truck drivers with updated pay spanning from $21.25 to $24.99 an hour. Hourly maintenance employees also received an increase with pay ranging from $20.85 to $29.77 an hour.

“Sanderson Farms has always taken pride in employing the best people the workforce has to offer,” said Lampkin Butts, president and chief operating officer of Sanderson Farms. “This is something that has never changed, and never will.”