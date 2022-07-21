LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Sanderson Farms Inc. was purchased by Cargill and Continental Grain Company for $4.5 billion. The new business, Wayne-Sanderson Farms, will be headquartered in Georgia.

The Laurel Leader Call reported Cargill and Continental Grain have combined Sanderson Farms with with a subsidiary of Continental Grain, Wayne Farms, to create a new privately held business.

Wayne-Sanderson Farms will be headquartered in Oakwood, Georgia. The CEO of the new business will be current CEO of Wayne Farms, Clint Rivers.

The newspaper reported the company has chicken-processing plants in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas.

The deal was reportedly delayed for nearly a year after it was placed under antitrust review by the Department of Justice for concerns about what the merger would do to competition in the sector.

According to the newspaper, the combination of Sanderson Farms and Wayne Farms makes it the third-largest poultry processor in the country.