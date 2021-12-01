Scammer claims to be Forrest County deputy, asks victims to pay fine

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims warned neighbors about a new phone scam where the suspect claims to be a deputy and asks the victim to pay a fine.

He said the scam was brought to his attention after one victim had already sent the scammer money. The victim said he was on his way to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office when the scammer told him to pull over at a kiosk to save gas money. He sent $650 as directed by the scammer.

Sims said the victim came to the station to file a report, but he said it is unlikely his money will be recovered.

The sheriff said only the Justice Court collects fines. You can report phone scams to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-544-7800.