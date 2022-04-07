LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Lamar County School District (LCSD) leaders approved a restructuring that will affect more than 2,600 students.

The Hattiesburg American reported Oak Grove elementary students will see the change during the 2022-2023 school year. The change allows students at Oak Grove Primary, Lower Elementary and Upper Elementary Schools to stay at the same school until they reach 6th grade.

The lower and upper elementary schools will combine into Bellevue Elementary next year. Additionally, Oak Grove Primary will be converted into Oak Grove Elementary. Both schools will serve students Pre-K through 5th grade.

School district leaders said the change will allow for students and their families to build stronger connections.

Find the attendance zone lines here.