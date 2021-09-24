Scotty McCreery to perform at Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Country music singer Scotty McCreery will perform his fifth studio album, Same Truck, at the Historic Saenger Theater in Hattiesburg on Saturday, November 20.

The concert will begin at 8:00 p.m. while a block party will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tickets officially go on sale Monday, September 27.

The North Carolina native has earned three back-to-back No. 1 hits from his most recent album Seasons Change, the RIAA Gold-certified project which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Album chart: the RIAA Double Platinum-certified “Five More Minutes,” the RIAA Platinum-certified “This Is It,” which stayed at the top of the charts for two weeks, and RIAA Gold-certified “In Between.” McCreery co-wrote all 11 songs on Seasons Change, which Rolling Stone named as one of the “40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2018.”

For more information about the Scotty McCreery Concert, follow the Historic Saenger Theater’s Facebook. To purchase tickets, click here.