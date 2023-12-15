HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Police Chief Peggy Sealy announced her retirement earlier this week. After more than three decades at the police department, Sealy has a long list of achievements under her belt.

She began her career with the police department in 1988 as a meter maid. Sealy then joined the police academy in 1992.

“The citizens of Hattiesburg, they’re a bunch of great people, very friendly. So, that transpired me to stay longer. I had other opportunities to leave for other state jobs, but Hattiesburg is my home,” she explained.

After working various jobs in the department, Sealy became the police chief in 2021. She’s the Hub City’s first female police chief.

“For females in law enforcement, she set the precedent. She set the bar high, so she’s let us know that, you know, our goals can be reached,” said Sgt. Sharyl Patterson with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD).

During her time as chief, Sealy has been recognized for securing a historical pay raise and a new building for the department. She’s also pushed for technological upgrades.

“Chief Sealy can walk away knowing she left Hattiesburg a better place because she was here. We’re a safer city because she chose to be a Hattiesburg police officer,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.

Sealy said her greatest accomplishment was getting to work with other officers and getting to know the community.

“Just moving up through the ranks and having that knowledge of each department and making new friends out in the community, being involved in a community. So, you know, I loved working in the community,” she said.

Sealy will retire at the end of January 2024.