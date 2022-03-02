JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are searching for an inmate trustee who ran away from a work detail.

Deputies said James Lee Boleware, 25, was working a detail on Westside Drive in Moselle around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2. He has brown hair and was wearing orange and white striped jail overalls.

He is charged with burglary, grand larceny and simple assault-domestic violence. Deputies said they’re searching on Westside Drive in Moselle for Boleware.

Anyone who sees Boleware should call 911 immediately.