JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A search is underway in Jasper County for a murder suspect after a standoff on Monday, June 5.

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said authorities were checking an abandoned house trailer off of County Road 22 near Rose Hill around 8:30 a.m. on Monday. An investigator saw the door close and ordered the person to come out.

Johnson said the investigator recovered the suspect’s cell phone in the yard near the trailer.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) SWAT team responded to the location. Johnson said a negotiator and the suspect’s family attempted to make contact with him. However, they received no response.

The sheriff said non-flammable gas was deployed into the trailer and smoke began to come from both ends of the trailer.

The trailer burned down, and the State Fire Marshal was notified about the incident. However, Johnson said no human remains were recovered from the trailer. They believe the suspect is still at large.

Johnson said the suspect is 48-year-old Roderic T. Moss, who is wanted in connection to a murder that happened in Newton County.

Anyone who knows there whereabouts of Moss can contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at 601-764-2588.