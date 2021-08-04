Second Annual Golf Ball Drop fundraiser to be held in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Laurel Lodge #2 will host its Second Annual Golf Ball Drop fundraiser on Saturday, September 11.

Organizers said one person whose golf ball either goes in the golf hole first or comes closest to the golf hole will win a $5,000 prize. The payout is based on the sale of all 1,000 tickets or 25% of gross ticket sales guaranteed.

Tickets are $20 each or a book of six tickets for $100. According to organizers, the winner does not have to be present at the Sportsplex where the golf ball drop will be held.

“This is a fundraiser that we hold in order to raise funds to help buy gifts for underprivileged children and/or those affected by tragedy at Christmas through our ‘Shop With A Cop’ program. In addition, donated funds are used to support law enforcement officers who may have suffered a medical event, accident or who are injured in the line of duty,” said FOP Laurel Lodge #2 President Layne Bounds.

Tickets for the Golf Ball Drop may be purchased from any FOP Laurel Lodge #2 member or by calling Layne Bounds at 601-425-4711 or Jake Driskell at 601-425-3147.