HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a second man in connection to a shooting that happened on Eastside Avenue on Wednesday, June 8.

Police said the shooting left two men shot in the leg. As the investigation progressed, police learned that both individuals involved were shooting at one another, during an isolated incident. They have both been arrested in connection to the shooting.

William Jones III was first arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jones filed a lawsuit against Hattiesburg police and others in relation to his arrest.

A second person has now been arrested in connection to the shooting. Hattiesburg police charged Jairus McFarland, 21, of Hattiesburg, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.