Second man pleads guilty to role in murder at Hattiesburg Mugshots restaurant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – According to U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst, a second man pled guilty in connection to a 2016 murder at the Hattiesburg Mugshots restaurant.

Demethius Dixon, also known as “Deezy,” 28, of Louisiana, pled guilty on Thursday before Senior U.S. District Court Judge Keith Starrett for carrying and using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, resulting in the firearm being discharged.

On June 26, 2016, Dixon and his co-defendant, James Windham, met with a third party at a Hattiesburg Mugshots restaurant in order to sell two ounces of marijuana. Dixon was brought along by Windham as an armed enforcer and as backup in case the drug deal turned sour. During the drug transaction, Dixon discharged a firearm multiple times, ultimately resulting in the death of the third party.

Following the shooting, prosecutors said Dixon and Windham fled from the scene, at which time they discarded the marijuana and all firearms associated with the shooting. The marijuana and firearms were later recovered by authorities.

Dixon and Windham were originally indicted for this offense on June 25, 2019. Sentencing for Dixon is set on January 12, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Windham pled guilty to the same charge on September 24, 2020. Sentencing for Windham is set on January 12, 2021, at 9:30 a.m.

