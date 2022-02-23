JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a second suspect in the case of a man found bound and severely beaten under the Union Falls bridge on Ovett-Moselle Road in late January.

Jon Breazeale, 38, was arrested by JCSD investigators and charged with aggravated assault, manifest extreme Indifference to life. The alleged victim, James Riser, remains in critical condition in a Mississippi hospital. Breazeale is currently incarcerated in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility on a $25,000 bond.

James “J.C.” Tingle, 32, was arrested on February 11, 2022, and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault, manifest extreme indifference to life. He remains incarcerated in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility on a $70,000 bond.

This remains an ongoing investigation.