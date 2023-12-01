LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police announced the second person wanted in connection to a shooting at the One Stop was taken into custody Friday morning.

Police said 19-year-old Ke’tarius McLeod turned himself in to the Laurel Police Department. He is expected to be charged with two counts of attempted murder.

The shooting happened at the business on Ellisville Boulevard on November 18, 2023. Officers said the two suspects shot and injured two victims at the location. The victims were taken to the South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) by a private vehicle for treatment.

Jordan Atkins (Courtesy: Laurel Police Department)

Ke’tarius McLeod (Courtesy: Laurel Police Department)

One victim was later taken to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, and the second was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

On November 29, police arrested 20-year-old Jordan Atkins in the 1900 block of Short 3rd Avenue. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder and will have his initial appearance in court on Friday, December 1.