HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A second suspect has been charged in connection to a shooting that happened at Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg on Saturday, March 4.

Hattiesburg police responded to a report of shots fired just before 5:30 p.m. Shortly after, an 18-year-old arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. A second person was also injured by people running after the shooting happened.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said a 16-year-old girl was turned into law enforcement just before 8:00 p.m. the same evening. She was charged as an adult with four counts of aggravated assault. She may face more charges as the investigation continues.

Police said the 18-year-old who sought treatment for a gunshot wound would also be charged once he was released from the hospital.

HPD officials identified the second suspect as Cassius Taylor, of Hattiesburg. After he was released from the hospital, he was charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.