HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews will close a portion of Hardy Street in Hattiesburg beginning on Thursday, February 24.

Hardy Street from Mamie Street and 3rd Avenue to 1st Avenue will be closed for approximately two days while crews construct a roundabout.

Detours will be set up from 3rd Avenue to Corinne Street and at McLeod Street, Tennessee Street, Green Street and St. Joseph’s Street.