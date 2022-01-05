JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A section of Highway 11 in Jones County was named and designated as the “Coach Elmer Higginbotham Memorial Highway” on Tuesday, January 4.

Coach Higginbotham was the head baseball coach and assistant football coach at Jones County Junior College from 1971 to 1988. He became the head football coach in 1988 until his retirement in 1992. His accomplishments as an athlete and coach were recognized with Hall of Fame Inductions at East Mississippi Community College, Jones County Junior College and the Mississippi Community/Junior College Athletic Association.

Section of Highway 11 in Jones County named after late coach, (Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Transportation).

Section of Highway 11 in Jones County named after late coach, (Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Transportation).

Section of Highway 11 in Jones County named after late coach, (Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Transportation).

Section of Highway 11 in Jones County named after late coach, (Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Education).

The memorial highway begins in Ellisville at the intersection of Hill Street and stretches one mile south. A ceremony was held at the First Baptist Church of Ellisville. Southern Transportation Commissioner Tom King and Coach Higginbotham’s family spoke during the dedication ceremony.