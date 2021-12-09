Section of State Route 98 named after late veteran in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) hosted a ceremony on Thursday, December 9 to announce the renaming of a section of State Route 98 in honor of a late veteran.

The section of State Route 98 between State Route 198/old Highway 98 and State Route 57 Intersection was designated as “Major Ed ‘Too Tall’ Freeman Memorial Highway” in honor of late veteran Major Ed Freeman.

Major Freeman served in the United States Navy and Army and was awarded the Medal of Honor in 2001 for his role in the Battle of Ia Drang Valley during the Vietnam War. He died in 2008.

“Major Freeman risked his life to protect countless others during the Battle of Ia Drang Valley. This memorial highway is just a small way we can thank him and remember him for what he did,” said Southern Transportation District Commissioner Tom King.

The ceremony was held at the McLain Attendance Center in McLain where King and Major Freeman’s family presented to guests.