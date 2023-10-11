SEMINARY, Miss. (WHLT) – An eight-year-old boy in Seminary was critically injured after an ATV accident.

Covington County Sheriff Darrell M. Perkins said the incident happened in a hay field on Tuesday, October 10.

According to the sheriff, the boy’s grandfather went inside a home and came back out to find the ATV upside down, and the boy was pinned to the ground.

The boy, who was identified as Bryce Humphrey, was unconscious. The grandfather was able to get the ATV off of him.

Humphrey was taken to Covington County Hospital in Collins. From there, he was airlifted to Children’s of Mississippi in Jackson.

At last check, Perkins said Humphrey was listed in critical condition.