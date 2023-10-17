SEMINARY, Miss. (WHLT) – An eight-year-old Seminary boy has died after an ATV accident, according to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy, who was identified as Bryce Humphrey, was critically injured during the accident in a hay field on Tuesday, October 10.

According to the sheriff, Humphrey’s grandfather went inside a home and came back out to find the ATV upside down, and the boy was pinned to the ground.

Humphrey was unconscious. His grandfather was able to get the ATV off of him.

Bryce Humphrey, of Seminary. (Courtesy: Humphrey Family)

Bryce Humphrey, of Seminary. (Courtesy: Humphrey Family)

Bryce Humphrey, of Seminary. (Courtesy: Humphrey Family)

Humphrey was taken to Covington County Hospital in Collins. From there, he was airlifted to Children’s of Mississippi in Jackson. He died from his injuries days after being hospitalized.