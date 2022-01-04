Seminary man arrested for aggravated stalking

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) and the Petal Police Department (PPD) arrested a Seminary man for aggravated stalking.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims said Robert McGilvary, 62, continued to write letters and make unwanted overtures to someone while in prison and immediately following his release.

He continued that McGilvary was sentenced in 2015 for two counts of threatening a public official along with a five-year sentence in 2018 for aggravated stalking of a Forrest County neighbor.

He was booked into the Forrest County Jail under a $300,000 bond.