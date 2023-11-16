HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Season passes for Serengeti Springs at the Hattiesburg Zoo will go on sale on Friday, November 24 (Black Friday).

The attraction is scheduled to open in Spring 2024. Tickets can be purchased for $60 through the Serengeti Springs at the Hattiesburg Zoo website.

Serengeti Springs at the Hattiesburg Zoo features:

More than 10 waterslides

Water cannons and sprayers

Lazy river and swim-up bar

Premium and deluxe cabanas

Secure safes for storage of personal items

Two retail markets for items you might have left at home, including sun screen, towels, hats and caps

Food trucks with hearty, healthy and sweet treat selections