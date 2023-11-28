HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Black Friday season pass sale for Serengeti Springs has been extended for a limited time.

Serengeti Springs is expected to open in Spring 2024 at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

Customers have three more days to save more than 50% and get a season pass for just $60.

Serengeti Springs at the Hattiesburg Zoo features:

  • More than 10 waterslides
  • Water cannons and sprayers
  • Lazy river and swim-up bar
  • Premium and deluxe cabanas
  • Secure safes for storage of personal items
  • Two retail markets for items you might have left at home, including sun screen, towels, hats and caps
  • Food trucks with hearty, healthy and sweet treat selections

Customers can buy the passes online. Prices will increase on Friday, December 1.