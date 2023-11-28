HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Black Friday season pass sale for Serengeti Springs has been extended for a limited time.

Serengeti Springs is expected to open in Spring 2024 at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

Customers have three more days to save more than 50% and get a season pass for just $60.

Serengeti Springs at the Hattiesburg Zoo features:

More than 10 waterslides

Water cannons and sprayers

Lazy river and swim-up bar

Premium and deluxe cabanas

Secure safes for storage of personal items

Two retail markets for items you might have left at home, including sun screen, towels, hats and caps

Food trucks with hearty, healthy and sweet treat selections

Customers can buy the passes online. Prices will increase on Friday, December 1.