HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Black Friday season pass sale for Serengeti Springs has been extended for a limited time.
Serengeti Springs is expected to open in Spring 2024 at the Hattiesburg Zoo.
Customers have three more days to save more than 50% and get a season pass for just $60.
Serengeti Springs at the Hattiesburg Zoo features:
- More than 10 waterslides
- Water cannons and sprayers
- Lazy river and swim-up bar
- Premium and deluxe cabanas
- Secure safes for storage of personal items
- Two retail markets for items you might have left at home, including sun screen, towels, hats and caps
- Food trucks with hearty, healthy and sweet treat selections
Customers can buy the passes online. Prices will increase on Friday, December 1.