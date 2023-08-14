HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A service member, who was training at Camp Shelby, died due to a heat-related injury.

Lt. Col. Deidre Smith, with the Mississippi National Guard, said the incident happened on Friday, August 11.

The service member was a 38-year-old man from out-of-state. Smith said the man started having problems after taking the fitness test. He was taken to Forrest General Hospital and was pronounced dead a few hours later.

According to Smith, an 18-year-old member of the Mississippi National Guard experienced a heat-related injury on Saturday, August 12. He was training outside when he became ill.

The guardsman was also taken to Forrest General Hospital for treatment. He was still receiving care as of Monday, August 14.

Smith said Camp Shelby has limited outdoor physical activity during daylight hours until the weather improves.