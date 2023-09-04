HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man wants answers after his son suffered a severe heat stroke during training at Camp Shelby.

Colby Maury-Rice is currently in critical condition at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He hasn’t been able to move or talk in three weeks after suffering from a heat stroke during a drill at Camp Shelby on August 12, 2023.

“He had a massive heat stroke, and it’s affecting his kidneys, his bowel movements. It affects his lungs, his heart,” said Maury-Rice’s father, Eddie Dockery.

The 18-year-old also suffered a brain bleed and is on dialysis due to kidney failure. His father said temperatures were in the high 90s the day of the incident. Dockery believes the National Guard ignored the extreme heat conditions.

“All you had to say is, ‘Let’s not do it. Let’s not do it. Let’s not have PT. It’s too hot. We had a heat advisory for the state of Mississippi. Let’s not do it,'” Docker stated.

He wants answers about the incident. He claimed no medical personnel were at Camp Shelby at the time of the incident, which cost his son valuable time.

“They estimate that his heart stopped for at least seven minutes. They had to use a privately owned vehicle to take him to the hospital because they didn’t have an ambulance. They didn’t have an ambulance, they didn’t have CPR, they didn’t have a medical professional, they had none of that,” Dockery stated.

While Maury-Rice is able to breathe on his own, his family said he’s still unresponsive.

“The pain I feel is almost insurmountable pain, to watch my son lay there with all the tubes when less than a week before we were playing basketball out here in my backyard,” said Dockery.

Maury-Rice’s family has spoken with a general with the National Guard to address their concerns.

The National Guard previously told WJTV 12 News that they couldn’t comment on the incident due to HIPAA regulations, but they said they limited outdoor training during extreme heat.

A GoFundMe to help pay for Maury-Rice’s medical expenses is online.